EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $199.71. 314,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.