EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,318. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.