EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

ITW traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.97. The company had a trading volume of 344,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

