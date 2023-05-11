Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

