Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.31. Approximately 29,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 209,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.