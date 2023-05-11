Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.31. Approximately 29,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 209,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
