Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

