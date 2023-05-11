Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,855 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

