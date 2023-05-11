Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 265 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,304. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.