Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

DHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 625,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

