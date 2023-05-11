Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 26,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
