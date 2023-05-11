Desjardins Cuts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$95.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAFNF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAFNF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

