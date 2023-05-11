Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 248.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 44,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,977. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.