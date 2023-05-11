Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stake Raised by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926,982 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines makes up about 2.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 2.94% of Denison Mines worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,574. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $906.52 million, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

