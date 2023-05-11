Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,145. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

