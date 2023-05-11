Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weis Markets by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 51,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.38. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.