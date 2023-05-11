Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IBOC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

