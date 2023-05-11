Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,034. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

