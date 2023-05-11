Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 508,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,854. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

