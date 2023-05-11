Denali Advisors LLC Buys 48,144 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of National Beverage worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
National Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %
National Beverage Profile
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.