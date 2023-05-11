Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.21. The stock had a trading volume of 280,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

