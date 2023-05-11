Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 70,200 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Thryv worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thryv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thryv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 30,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

