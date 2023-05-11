CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.26 and last traded at $145.96. 114,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 449,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

