Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.35. Coursera shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 245,138 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,935 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,898. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

