Contango Ore (CTGO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 12th.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19).
Contango Ore Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.
About Contango Ore
Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.
