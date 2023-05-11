Contango Ore (CTGO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19).

Contango Ore Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Contango Ore

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

