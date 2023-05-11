Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 129,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.