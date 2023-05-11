Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,101.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 77,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

