Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,159 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $97,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.