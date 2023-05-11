Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $128,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

