Citigroup Inc. Has $115.31 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $115,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $196.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

