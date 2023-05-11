Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.11. 166,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,018. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.