Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,661. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.