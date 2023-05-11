Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,661. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

