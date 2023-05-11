Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $682.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

