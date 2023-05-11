Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CARM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 84,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,782. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.