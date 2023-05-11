Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 195,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 283,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 121,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 9,622,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,894,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

