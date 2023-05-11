Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 825,854 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825,854 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 723,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,641 shares of company stock worth $9,364,842. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

