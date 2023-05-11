Capital Counsel LLC NY Buys 1,634 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 12.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.59% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $200,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

