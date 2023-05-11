Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.58

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 373926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$2.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.41.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$781.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.