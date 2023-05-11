BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Position Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. BlueLinx comprises approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of BlueLinx worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,796. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $688.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.