Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

