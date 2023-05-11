Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $10.89

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00040099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $174.74 million and approximately $650,185.71 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,171.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00416865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00126070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.90228216 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $450,498.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

