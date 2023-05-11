Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $47.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00118430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

