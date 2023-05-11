Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 5,013,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,995,811. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

