Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $181.15 million and $3.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.02 or 0.06609564 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

