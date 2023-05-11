Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 9,387 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.6 %

KNSL stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.95. 19,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,932. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $345.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.