Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 32,612 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $107,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 60,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,516 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.56. 704,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

