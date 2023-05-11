Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 169,891 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,891 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.17% of Repligen worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 2.0 %

RGEN stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,919. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

