Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New $44.53 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 426,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,530,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.32% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 174,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,401. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

