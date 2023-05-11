Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $33.43 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of UBER remained flat at $38.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

