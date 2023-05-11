Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

NV5 Global Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.42 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

