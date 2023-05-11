Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 55,930 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of Option Care Health worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

